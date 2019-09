'Produce X 101's Maroo Entertainment trio will debut as a unit soon.

Lee Jin Woo, Lee Tae Seung, and Lee Woo Jin will be debuting as 'TEEN TEEN', which is rather fitting as the three were among the youngest trainees on 'Produce X 101' and are certainly in their teens with an average age of 16.5.

TEEN TEEN will be debuting on September 18th with their mini album 'VERY, ON TOP'. Check out the logo and debut scheduler below.