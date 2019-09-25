ATEEZ's Yeosang & Yunho glow in their regal visuals for 'Treasure EP.FIN: All To Action'

ATEEZ's Yeosang and Yunho will make you gape in awe at their visuals, in their latest set of individual comeback teaser images for 'Treasure EP.FIN: All To Action'.

Following the hyung-line members Hongjoong and Seonghwa from yesterday, Yeosang and Yunho also pose in sleek, regal black suits adorned with elegant, military-style decorations. Rather than covering up the boys' faces, Yeosang and Yunho's face veils accent their refined, sophisticated auras.

Can't wait for the boys' Z-version teaser images coming up later tonight! Meanwhile, ATEEZ's 1st full album 'Treasure EP.FIN: All To Action' is set for release this October 8 at 6 PM KST!