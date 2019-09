ARIAZ has confirmed their debut date.

Star Empire's subsidiary, Rising Star Entertainment, will be debuting ARIAZ. The girl group consists of 6 members: Yoonji, Dawon, Sihyun, Yeori, Hyokyung, and Jooeun. Yoonji and Sihyun are from 'Produce 101' season 1, and Hyokyung was on 'MIXNINE'.



The girls have confirmed their debut date for October 24th at noon KST. You can check out their teaser images here and here.