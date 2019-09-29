8

Shinhwa's Hyesung drops first highlight track for comeback album

Shinhwa's Hyesung has released his first highlight track for his album 'Setlist'.

The main vocalist of the longest-running boy group in Korea will be coming back with his solo album 'Setlist'. He released the highlight portion of the first track "Propose", as well as a dreamy teaser image for the song. The song is by DAVINK, who has worked on Hyesung's other songs such as "Because It's You", "Awaken", and "Gone Today". 

Check out the clip and image below. He'll be coming back on October 8th.

