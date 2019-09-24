SONAMOO's Sumin opens up about her reason for starting a legal dispute with TS Entertainment

SONAMOO's Sumin has opened up about her reasons as to why she chose to request legal validation from her label, TS Entertainment, regarding her exclusive contract.





On September 24, Sumin shared via her Instagram, "Nahyun and I thought that as we have never received any form of payment since our debut, we wanted to see clear records of our earnings and divide them between the members starting this year. This is the reason why we asked the company to show us statements of earnings; however, they only showed us small portions."

Sumin continued, "When we reviewed the partial documents that the label provided us, we felt that it was evidence pointing to the fact that large amounts were omitted, and so we requested a legal verification of these documents. If we are able to confirm the full, correct statements, we openly expressed that we wanted to continue promoting as members of SONAMOO as before. Despite that, the company failed to show us the full statement as we requested, and only treated us as if we were causing problems... We did not cut off contact with the manager or the label."

Finally, Sumin revealed, "We also underwent the severe conditions that many idols who are facing legal disputes with their labels, face. We have suffered from threats of our power and water being cut off, and we've experienced being kicked out of our dorm. I want to sincerely apologize to the fans as I may not be able to continue promoting as SONAMOO with the rest of the members, as well as for causing concerns, but this was a decision that I made after a long debate."

