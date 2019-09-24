13

GOT7's Jackson expresses his take on pain and hardship in 'Bullet To The Heart' MV

GOT7's Jackson has returned with a profound new single, in his latest solo MV for "Bullet To The Heart". 

According to Jackson, "Bullet To The Heart" paints a depiction of the artist's analysis on pain, struggles, and hardships in life, and what elements strengthen one's resolve. He shared, “Listeners might analyze the song as a love story. It is, but it’s also applicable to much more than romantic love. We always face different obstacles in life. No matter how successful you are, hardships are still going to keep coming like an endless cycle; they will keep torturing you on this journey to success. A perspective that I am trying to portray is that when your passion and dedication to something are so strong, they can hold a large amount of power over you! So powerful that you are willing to repeat this endless cycle, willing to accept the torture. I believe we are able to endure and accomplish anything because love overcomes everything.”

Check out the powerful MV for "Bullet To The Heart", above!

Titannes248
4 minutes ago

omg wow, i always knew jackson had it in him to release something like this ♥ i feel like this could go really big , its RAW and BEAUTIFUL bye the end of the song i was left wanting more all the emotions wrapped up in this, its a brilliant song, thank you jackson🙏

dru4sf9402
60 minutes ago

I like the song a LOT

he's becoming even more talented

get it, wang puppy 😍

