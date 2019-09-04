Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Seventeen's Mingyu takes 1st place on upcoming 'Idol Room'

Seventeen are set to feature as guests on 'Idol Room'.

On September 4, the JTBC variety show revealed a preview of Seventeen's 'Idol Room' episode as you can see below. It looks like Mingyu took 1st place for something special as he looks touched standing on top of the platform. The caption for the image reads, "Carat!! Mingyu took 1st place!! 1st place award ceremony with Seventeen Mingyu's tears. What could he have done? If you're curious, JTBC's 'Idol Room' Tuesday September 17 at 6:30."

In related news, Seventeen are preparing to make a comeback with their 3rd album 'An Ode'. 

What do you think got Mingyu 1st place? 

Joshua_Menon 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

Congrats to SVT Mingyu for being da Champion though. May God always shower winning moments as such on Mingyu. Also wishes best of luck on SVT's 3rd album comeback. Last but not least, well done for a beautiful song & dance in 'Hit'.

