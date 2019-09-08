Seventeen drops album tracklist and making film clips for 'An Ode'

Seventeen has rolled out more teaser materials for their comeback.

On September 9, the group unveiled the full tracklist image for their 3rd studio album, 'An Ode'. Featuring the title song "Poison: Fear", the album contains 11 tracks in total, including the Korean version of the song "Happy Ending". Once again, every track in the album seems to have undergone a type of producing work by the Seventeen members themselves!

Along with the tracklist, the group revealed two behind-the-scene clips for the making of the album's photo shoot. What do you think of Seventeen's dandy concept this time around?