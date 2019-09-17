Rihanna under criticism for arriving hours late to her Fenty promotional event in Korea

Rihanna is under heavy criticism after arriving hours late to her Fenty Beauty event in Seoul.

She was scheduled to appear at 5 pm for an 'Artistry and Beauty Talk' on the September 17 but arrived had yet to arrive at 7 pm. It was reported that many people had already left due to the long wait. Criticism has increased as netizens found out that Rihanna was holding an Instagram live session while people were waiting, singing and joking around when she could have been at the event.

Rihanna finally arrived at the event at 7:30 pm, two and a half hours after the scheduled start time. This is not the first time the star has been wrapped up in controversy due to her tardiness as she was 50 minutes late to a press conference in 2010, making netizens wonder if she had any respect for Korea.



Netizen comments include:

"I thought it was strange that someone who looks down on Asia would even come to Korea."

"This is an event with her name on it and she stays in her waiting room holding an Instagram live while she's 2 hours late to her own event? Idiot."

"There are stupid people who would wait all that time for her instead of leaving?"

What are your thoughts?