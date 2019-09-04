Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Public opinion abruptly tilts in Ahn Jae Hyun's favor in divorce scandal with Goo Hye Sun



Public opinion has abruptly tilted in Ahn Jae Hyun's favor amidst the reveal of the couple's text messages in his divorce scandal with Goo Hye Sun. The actor was previously the subject of malicious comments from netizens as they favored Goo Hye Sun.

With the reveal of the couple's text messages as well as reports that Goo Hye Sun was obsessive during the marriage, many netizens are turning their backs on the actress and now supporting Ahn Jae Hyun.

Netizens wrote:

"If I was Ahn Jae Hyun, the fact that I even knew Goo Hye Sun would be a source of pain."

"What's true about anything she said? Her tears are evidence? We took her word because she was a woman. And at the end, she said he didn't say the nipple remark? I have no words lol."

"I feel so bad for him. He must have felt so bad while on set. Please have strength."

"Goo Hye Sun has absolutely no sense of responsibility."

"Jae Hyun... next time don't get married just by looking at people's faces."

"What sin did Ahn Jae Hyun commit in a past life to deserve this..."


The drama continues to grow as actress Oh Yeon Seo is taking legal action against Goo Hye Sun after she raised suspicion that Oh Yeon Seo was having an affair with Ahn Jae Hyun.

nnani1,710 pts 56 minutes ago


She's such an entitled gold digger. Constantly demanding money for him and basically making him broke. Has the nerve to tell him "fuck your depression, that's not my problem nor fault" and say he ruined her life so she's ruining his? Hunty no, you ruined YOUR OWN LIFE and you're legitimately ruining his, you're making his depression worse. 130 million in debt? What the actual fuck do you think he is? An ATM machine? Marriage isn't about finance. Marriage isn't about who keeps what. Marriage is about true love and clearly she never loved him, she loved using him and taking his money. She even demanded he, her husband, pay his wife for cleaning the house. Like what? I'm sorry, she really need help. She's not right in the head :(. I hope the court protects him at all costs.

Ohboy695,905 pts 1 hour ago


Is it really abrupt though, is it. They can't ignore the evidence piling up against her, but they were quick to believe her sob Instagram posts.

