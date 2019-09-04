Public opinion abruptly tilts in Ahn Jae Hyun's favor in divorce scandal with Goo Hye Sun

Public opinion has abruptly tilted in Ahn Jae Hyun's favor amidst the reveal of the couple's text messages in his divorce scandal with Goo Hye Sun. The actor was previously the subject of malicious comments from netizens as they favored Goo Hye Sun.

With the reveal of the couple's text messages as well as reports that Goo Hye Sun was obsessive during the marriage, many netizens are turning their backs on the actress and now supporting Ahn Jae Hyun.

Netizens wrote:

"If I was Ahn Jae Hyun, the fact that I even knew Goo Hye Sun would be a source of pain."



"What's true about anything she said? Her tears are evidence? We took her word because she was a woman. And at the end, she said he didn't say the nipple remark? I have no words lol."

"I feel so bad for him. He must have felt so bad while on set. Please have strength."

"Goo Hye Sun has absolutely no sense of responsibility."

"Jae Hyun... next time don't get married just by looking at people's faces."

"What sin did Ahn Jae Hyun commit in a past life to deserve this..."





The drama continues to grow as actress Oh Yeon Seo is taking legal action against Goo Hye Sun after she raised suspicion that Oh Yeon Seo was having an affair with Ahn Jae Hyun.