Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

GWSN celebrates their first anniversary!

Girl group GWSN has celebrated their first anniversary!

The girls posted a cute thank you card on their official Twitter page to celebrate, expressing their love and thanks to their fans for the support they received. 

Congratulations to GWSN!

1

Hermand1,433 pts 33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago

Congrats GWSN for their first anniversary. Wish all the best for them.

1

YukihinaLV191 pts 35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago

already a year

wow how times flies

