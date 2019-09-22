1

Previous Instagram post gains attention following Woo Hye Mi (Miwoo)'s sudden death

AKP STAFF

A recent post Woo Hye Mi (Miwoo) shared through her personal Instagram account is gaining attention after her sudden death was reported this weekend.

In the post, which was uploaded on September 16 KST, she shares a clip of the song "Hydrocone" by American singer/songwriter Cuco, captioning the post with the lyrics of the song in both English and Korean.

The portion of the lyrics in the caption reads as follows: "I'm sitting in my room / I'm all alone now / Missing you every single day / I wish you would say / Baby, I love you / 'Til I die / But my hopes are gone / The tainted paint that's on the wall / Crumbles and corrodes, rumbling softly as it hits the floor / It's time to say goodbye / You said this would never end / Guess you played pretend, but it's alright / I know I wasn't good enough / I showed you where it hurts / And for what's it worth, you made it worse / There's always someone better / I hope you find that guy to make you happy and meanwhile."

Early on September 22, her agency Downtown E&M announced that the singer was found dead in her private residence the previous day. They added that a memorial would be held for the public at Gangdong Sacred Heart Hospital and would be followed by a private burial. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Woo Hye Mi first became known to the public in 2012 as a contestant on the first season of Mnet's 'The Voice.' Her powerful singing skills and emotional vocal color earned her a spot in the top four, and she eventually debuted through Leessang Company under the stage name 'Miwoo.' After moving agencies, she released her first mini album under her real name this July, entitled 's.s.t'.

View this post on Instagram

I'm sitting in my room 난 내 방에 앉아 있어 ​ I'm all alone now 나는 완전히 혼자야 ​ Missing you, every single day 매일 너를 그리워하고 있어 ​ I wish you would say 네가 나에게 이렇게 말해주길 바랬지 ​ "Baby, I love you "자기야 사랑해 ​ Till I die" 죽을 때까지" ​ But my hopes are gone 하지만 이제 바라는 건 없어 ​ The tainted paint that's on the wall 페인트가 벽에 지저분하게 묻어 있어 ​ Crumbles and corrodes rumbling softly as it hits the floor 부서지고 부식되어 바닥에 떨어지면서 천천히 무너지고 있어 ​ It's time to say good bye 이젠 안녕을 말해야 할 때야 ​ You said this would never end 너는 우리 사랑이 영원할 거라 했잖아 ​ Guess you played pretend but it's alright 아마 다 가식이었나 봐 하지만 괜찮아 ​ I know I wasn't good enough 내가 너의 성에 차지 않았다는 걸 알아 ​ I showed you where it hurts and for what's it worth you made it worse 내 상처들을 너에게 보여줬는데 넌 그걸 더 덧나게 했어 ​ There's always someone better 언제나 나보다 더 좋은 사람은 있어 ​ I hope you find that guy to make you happy and meanwhile 너를 행복하게 해줄 그 사람을 찾길 바랄게 그리고 그 동안 ​ I'm sitting in my room 난 내 방에 앉아 있어 ​ I'm all alone now 나는 완전히 혼자야 ​ Missing you, every single day 매일 너를 그리워하고 있어 ​ I wish you would say 네가 나에게 이렇게 말해주길 바랬지 ​ "Baby, I love you "자기야 사랑해 ​ Till I die" 죽을 때까지" ​ But my hopes are gone 하지만 이제 바라는 건 없어 #cuco #hydrocodone

A post shared by 우혜미 (@woohyemi) on

