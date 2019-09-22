Previous Instagram post gains attention following Woo Hye Mi (Miwoo)'s sudden death

A recent post Woo Hye Mi (Miwoo) shared through her personal Instagram account is gaining attention after her sudden death was reported this weekend.



In the post, which was uploaded on September 16 KST, she shares a clip of the song "Hydrocone" by American singer/songwriter Cuco, captioning the post with the lyrics of the song in both English and Korean.



The portion of the lyrics in the caption reads as follows: "I'm sitting in my room / I'm all alone now / Missing you every single day / I wish you would say / Baby, I love you / 'Til I die / But my hopes are gone / The tainted paint that's on the wall / Crumbles and corrodes, rumbling softly as it hits the floor / It's time to say goodbye / You said this would never end / Guess you played pretend, but it's alright / I know I wasn't good enough / I showed you where it hurts / And for what's it worth, you made it worse / There's always someone better / I hope you find that guy to make you happy and meanwhile."



Early on September 22, her agency Downtown E&M announced that the singer was found dead in her private residence the previous day. They added that a memorial would be held for the public at Gangdong Sacred Heart Hospital and would be followed by a private burial. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.



Meanwhile, Woo Hye Mi first became known to the public in 2012 as a contestant on the first season of Mnet's 'The Voice.' Her powerful singing skills and emotional vocal color earned her a spot in the top four, and she eventually debuted through Leessang Company under the stage name 'Miwoo.' After moving agencies, she released her first mini album under her real name this July, entitled 's.s.t'.

