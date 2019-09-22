20

Jeong Se Woon sports surprising bright red hair in 'day in' photo teasers for 'Day' album

Jeong Se Woon is counting down to his latest comeback!

On September 22, his agency Starship Entertainment released new photo teasers to promote his upcoming album 'Day.'

Going with a 'day in, day out' theme, the current batch of teasers have been labeled the 'day in' version. They feature the idol with a bright brick red hair color in two different settings saturated in natural daylight. Surrounding the images are various phrases from the perspective of someone feeling regret after a failed relationship, possibly lyrics from the album's title track.

Meanwhile, 'Day' is set for release on October 2 KST.

Check out the photo teasers below, and stay tuned for the 'day out' photo teasers!

