Police identify the infamous 1980s Hwaseong serial killer

The police have finally identified the Hwaseong serial killer mystery which has remained unsolved for 33 years using DNA forensic technology.

The Hwaseong serial killer has remained unknown for the past decades after killing 10 women aged 13 to 71 between the years of 1986 to 1991. The killer gagged, raped, and murdered his victims, strangling them with their own clothing items. The crime has since been the inspiration for many Korean dramas and movies.



The police have finally identified the man by matching DNA collected from a victim's underwear to his. Due to the end of the statute of limitations on the crime ending on April 2, 2006 (15 years in Korea), the police cannot file charges against the man. However, the murderer is already a prisoner behind bars due to being caught committing a similar crime in the past.