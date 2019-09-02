Solbin is stunning with a colorful ponytail in 'Two of Us' teaser image



LABOUM has started teasing for their comeback.

The girls dropped Solbin's teaser for their upcoming first full album 'Two of Us'. The teaser features Solbin against a flowery background, sporting a unique, colorful ponytail.

Teaser images will drop every day until the 6th, a 'special event notice' will be released on the 9th, a tracklist will drop on the 10th, two MV teasers will be released on the 11th and 16th, a highlight medley will drop on the 17th, all followed by the girls' comeback on the 19th.

