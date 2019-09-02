Pentagon safe after boarded plane experiences equipment issue; flight delay to possibly affect Toronto concert

Pentagon is currently staying in Indonesia after their plane had to return to the airport due to an urgent safety issue.



According to the group's agency CUBE Entertainment, the members boarded Asiana Airlines flight OZ762 at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta on September 1 at 11:45 PM local time. However, after takeoff, the plane reportedly circled for two hours in the sky due to a defect in itself.



Eventually, the plane was able to return to the airport, and despite the agency's attempt to find a flight to switch to, they were unable and are currently staying in a hotel nearby the airport in the meantime.





"It is really a relief that none of the members were hurt. We are currently at the hotel today continuing to look for flights returning to Korea," the agency said in a statement on September 2. "Pentagon has to play a show tomorrow (September 3) in Toronto, Canada. The flight needs to be settled as soon as possible."



Meanwhile, Pentagon is currently on their 2019 'Prism' world tour.