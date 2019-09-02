Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by jennywill 2 hours ago

'Superstar K' and 'Show Me the Money' also being investigated for fraud

The police have extended their fraud investigations further into 'Show Me the Money' and 'Superstar K'. 

The police started their investigations with 'Produce X 101' and the previous 'Produce 101' seasons. It's been now revelaed that 'Superstar K' and 'Show Me the Money' data were also among the information that was seized in July and August. 

An insider said, "There were suspicions for 'Show Me the Money' as well, so they are being investigated. Many insiders already know that there was fraud during on-site voing." Another insider said, "It's now over, but 'Superstar K' is also being investigated. People that were on the staff for 'Superstar K' are receiving requests from police."

2

ygwinner-257 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

good! expose all of them!

1

celes94120 pts 45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago

Well...they are all from mnet, not gonna be a surprise if Mama (Mnet asian music awards) gets fraud suspicions too

