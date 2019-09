Kang Daniel is now the new face of 'Mexicana Chicken'.

'Mexicana' had been teasing that Kang Daniel was the new face of the brand for a while now, tweeting a silhouette that was very obviously Daniel:

And then even claiming to be a 'DANITY', Kang Daniel's official fanclub name.

The brand has now officially announced that Kang Daniel is the new face of 'Mexicana'. He'll be continuing as the brand's model after his former group Wanna One had been the model.