TVXQ and Super Junior show off their close friendship in the first trailer for 'Analog Trip'

TVXQ and Super Junior are going on a backpacking tour of Indonesia and fans are excited to see the chemistry between all the members!

The show will be featuring TVXQ's Yunho and Changmin as well as Super Junior's Leeteuk, Shindong, Eunhyuk, and Donghae. has released their first Youtube trailer and is raising expectations with gorgeous shots of Indonesia as well as clips of the members goofing around.

The show is set to premiere on October 9th. Keep your eyes open for more updates.