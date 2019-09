NU'EST's Minhyun is stealing netizens' hearts with his fantastic visuals.

The popular idol star rose to fame through 'Produce 101' and recently appeared at an event for Omega Watches.

Netizens have been exclaiming that the idol has visuals that go beyond a human level!

Comments include:

"His face is the epitome of sophistication."

"So handsome."

"He has an aura of a prince."



"He is literally a living statue."





What do you think?