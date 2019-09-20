P Nation comments on HyunA's skirt-lifting controversy

P Nation commented on HyunA's skirt-lifting controversy.



As previously reported, HyunA made her statement on Instagram about lifting her skirt during her performance of "Bubble Pop" at Korea Aerospace University (starts in the video below around 02:41). She expressed, "The festival I went to yesterday was at a university, and right by was a simple bar with alcoholic drinks. It was a party where everyone could have fun partying. Please ease your heart, and don't worry," adding that the event was for college-aged adults.



Her label P Nation has also followed up with a statement, saying, "We don't negotiate performances with our artists beforehand. It was something spontaneous she did at the event. HyunA herself is well-aware of the controversy. She personally responded on social media, and we feel her position was clearly explained."



What are your thoughts on HyunA and P Nation's responses?

