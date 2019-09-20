4

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

P Nation comments on HyunA's skirt-lifting controversy

AKP STAFF

P Nation commented on HyunA's skirt-lifting controversy.

As previously reported, HyunA made her statement on Instagram about lifting her skirt during her performance of "Bubble Pop" at Korea Aerospace University (starts in the video below around 02:41). She expressed, "The festival I went to yesterday was at a university, and right by was a simple bar with alcoholic drinks. It was a party where everyone could have fun partying. Please ease your heart, and don't worry," adding that the event was for college-aged adults.

Her label P Nation has also followed up with a statement, saying, "We don't negotiate performances with our artists beforehand. It was something spontaneous she did at the event. HyunA herself is well-aware of the controversy. She personally responded on social media, and we feel her position was clearly explained."

What are your thoughts on HyunA and P Nation's responses?

  1. HyunA
1 8,146 Share 67% Upvoted

0

krell-1,242 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

I do NOT think that HYUNA intended to offend anyone somehow. Probably , HYUNA will be a bit more careful on this type of behavior in the future. I would have preferred HYUNA to say like "Regrets on anyone that got offended , that was NOT my intention." But also , HYUNA has a point , in noting that the audience was 'Age Appropriate' for HYUNA. To me , this is NOT a 'Big Deal' situation with HYUNA ... Probably , HYUNA is likely to actually 'do something' in the future that her 'haters' can use it more and better to justify getting 'whipped up' about HYUNA. Which also , probably only HELPS to keep HYUNA 'in the spotlight' if you will ... IF that 'anti' K-pop Fans want to get 'excited' about something , maybe PSY's connections with MR. LOW and MR. BOB from THAILAND might qualify better for that ??? ...
http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20190529000547

Share
MONSTA X
MONSTA X drop English track 'Love U'
6 hours ago   14   3,435
MONSTA X
MONSTA X drop English track 'Love U'
6 hours ago   14   3,435
Ku Hye Sun Gets Discharged From Hospital
11 hours ago   7   8,455

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND