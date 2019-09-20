81

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

HyunA responds to controversy after lifting her skirt during college festival performance

HyunA has responded to the controversy after she lifted her dress during a college festival performance.

On September 19, footage of HyunA giving some very unexpected fan service at a festival at Korea Aerospace University made its way around the internet. During a performance of "Bubble Pop", HyunA surprised her backdancer and concertgoers when she suddenly lifted up her skirt to reveal her booty on stage (in the video below around 02:41). Though it seems the singer wanted to have some fun, there's been a bit of controversy about her unexpected exposure.

On the 20th, HyunA addressed the controversy on Instagram, explaining her actions weren't inappropriate for the party environment. She wrote, "The festival I went to yesterday was at a university, and right by was a simple bar with alcoholic drinks. It was a party where everyone could have fun partying. Please ease your heart, and don't worry." 

What are your thoughts on the controversy?


LuluM289 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Hyuna gets hated on more than people who commit actual crimes 🙄

N00R4611 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Controversy my ass, guys can practically jack off on stage but when girls show some booty it's the end of the world? Double standards are high with this one.
