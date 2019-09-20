HyunA responds to controversy after lifting her skirt during college festival performance

HyunA has responded to the controversy after she lifted her dress during a college festival performance.



On September 19, footage of HyunA giving some very unexpected fan service at a festival at Korea Aerospace University made its way around the internet. During a performance of "Bubble Pop", HyunA surprised her backdancer and concertgoers when she suddenly lifted up her skirt to reveal her booty on stage (in the video below around 02:41). Though it seems the singer wanted to have some fun, there's been a bit of controversy about her unexpected exposure.



On the 20th, HyunA addressed the controversy on Instagram, explaining her actions weren't inappropriate for the party environment. She wrote, "The festival I went to yesterday was at a university, and right by was a simple bar with alcoholic drinks. It was a party where everyone could have fun partying. Please ease your heart, and don't worry."

What are your thoughts on the controversy?



