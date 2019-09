ONF is definitely taking fans on a topsy turvy ride as they try to dissect clues and see what the group has the offer.

The group has been revealing mysterious teasers hinting at the storyline of their comeback MV for a while now with many dystopian themes, and fans are excited to see what is coming next. The current teaser shows an old 3.5" floppy disk.

What do you think of the teasers?