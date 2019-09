Fans are celebrating the second anniversary of the release of Jimin's "Serendipity".

The hashtags #2YearsWithSerendipity and #OurSerendipityJimin are now trending on Twitter as fans all over the world explain what the song and the music video means to them.

His voice and his way of dancing and his sense when he sings it make my heart burst out of love.

Serendipity is a masterpiece✨💛



#2YearsWithSerendipity pic.twitter.com/eNFRfH9TtZ — Nora (@jm_moochi) September 4, 2019

Thank you for giving us this song. The music video was so artistic. You took army to another universe and with every serendipity performance you worked so hard, even though at times you felt like you could do better, you did extremely well for us. #2YearsWithSerendipity pic.twitter.com/933JJDnvcs — m 💌 *:・゚✧*:・゚✧ (@parkseokhyungs) September 4, 2019

Congratulations to Jimin!