ONF has revealed a new group image for their comeback.

On September 30, the WM Entertainment boy group dropped another image for 'GO LIVE,' their upcoming 4th mini-album. In this image, the six members get together inside a white room and pose for a group portrait. What do you think about the all black-and-white look on the members?

Just a day ago, ONF has dropped the full lyrics for the new song, titled "Why". Stay tuned for the official release of the album on October 7!