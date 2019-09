ONF has revealed the full lyrics to their upcoming song.

On September 29, ONF revealed a spoiler for one of their songs in their 4th mini-album, 'Go Live'. The song titled "Why" talks about the reasons why one likes another person, even though they know that the other is "dangerous."

ONF's official comeback with their album 'Go Live' is set for October 7.