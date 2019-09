ONF is continuing on with their onslaught of teaser clues and hints for their impending comeback.

The latest image shows a pixel-ed image titled 'Signal Clue #11' of a member as green code with hidden messages covers the picture. The group has been releasing hint after hint about their dystopian and tech-themed comeback, and fans are excited to see what their hard work will look like.

Are you excited for ONF's comeback?