6

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Boy group CICI terminate contract with UPVOTE Entertainment

AKP STAFF

Boy group CICI have terminated their contracts with UPVOTE Entertainment.

On September 17, UPVOTE announced on Twitter, "We'd like to announce that as of September 17, our exclusive contract with CICI has been terminated. It's unfortunate our two sides couldn't come to an agreement, but we at UPVOTE Entertainment truly support the future of CICI as a group. We ask for your continued interest in and love for CICI."

CICI made their debut with their digital single "CICI" this past June. 

Stay tuned for updates on the CICI members. 

  1. misc.
  2. CICI
  3. UPVOTE ENTERTAINMENT
0 1,587 Share 100% Upvoted
NU
NU’EST Revealed Their Comeback Date
10 hours ago   11   2,912
BTS, Jungkook
Tattoo artist denies she's dating BTS's Jungkook
7 hours ago   57   64,384

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND