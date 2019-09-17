Boy group CICI terminate contract with UPVOTE Entertainment

Boy group CICI have terminated their contracts with UPVOTE Entertainment.



On September 17, UPVOTE announced on Twitter, "We'd like to announce that as of September 17, our exclusive contract with CICI has been terminated. It's unfortunate our two sides couldn't come to an agreement, but we at UPVOTE Entertainment truly support the future of CICI as a group. We ask for your continued interest in and love for CICI."



CICI made their debut with their digital single "CICI" this past June.



Stay tuned for updates on the CICI members.



안녕하세요. 업보트 엔터테인먼트입니다.



우선 그동안 그룹 씨씨(CICI)를 아끼고 사랑해주셨던 모든 팬분들께 진심으로 감사 인사드립니다.



당사는 2019년 9월 17일 자로 그룹 씨씨(CICI)의 전속계약이 합의 해지되었음을 알려드립니다. — Upvote entertainment (@UPVOTEent) September 17, 2019