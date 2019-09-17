Boy group CICI terminate contract with UPVOTE Entertainment

Boy group CICI have terminated their contracts with UPVOTE Entertainment.
On September 17, UPVOTE announced on Twitter, "We'd like to announce that as of September 17, our exclusive contract with CICI has been terminated. It's unfortunate our two sides couldn't come to an agreement, but we at UPVOTE Entertainment truly support the future of CICI as a group. We ask for your continued interest in and love for CICI."
CICI made their debut with their digital single "CICI" this past June.
Stay tuned for updates on the CICI members.
