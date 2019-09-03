Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Oh My Girl to delay '2019 Fall Fairy Tale - Blacklabel' concert due to members' health

Oh My Girl will be delaying their '2019 Fall Fairy Tale - Blacklabel' concert due to concerns about the girl group members' health.

On September 3, WM Entertainment announced, "Oh My Girl's solo concert '2019 Fall Fairy Tale - Blacklabel' scheduled for September 28-29 has been unavoidably delayed. After discussing it with the members, we've decided to delay the concert date for the Oh My Girl members' health condition and for the improvement of the concert overall."

Fans began questioning whether Oh My Girl's concert would be held as scheduled after member Jiho almost collapsed on stage at an event in Gangwon Province on August 31.

Stay tuned for updates on Oh My Girl's concert as well as Jiho and the other members' health.

cupidkyumi253
30 minutes ago

Thank goodness... These girls have been going on non-stop since May.

