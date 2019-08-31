Fans worried after seeing Oh My Girl's Jiho nearly collapse on stage

Fans have expressed concern for Oh My Girl's Jiho.

On August 31, Oh My Girl performed at an outdoor event in Gangwon Province, where the girls sang a number of their songs back-to-back. As they were singing their latest title song "BUNGEE", member Jiho was seen feeling lightheaded, almost coming down to the floor and unable to stand up to carry on with the choreography.

Seeing their member feeling unwell, Oh My Girl asked the staff members to stop the song, which led to all the members coming down from the stage. In the fancam below, you can see the other members taking notice of Jiho's condition and taking care of her as they step down.

The fan who uploaded the fancam wrote along with the video, "Do you think this is condition is something that they can manage in a few weeks, before the concert that takes place 2 days in a row? What's more important than the concert are the members' health and rest. #WM_Cancel_The_Concert #OhMyGirl_BlackLabel_Cancel_It"

Five days ago, WM Entertainment announced Oh My Girl's upcoming solo concert '2019 Autumn Fairy Tale -- Black Label', set to take place for two days on September 28 and 29. In light of Jiho's condition, however, many Oh My Girl fans are now concerned whether the girls can take on the 2-day concert without further injuries.

Some comments include:

"They are also in the midst of 'Queendom', getting ready for another comeback, participating in these private events, with only a few weeks left until the concert"

"I heard that Jiho was feeling ill so they made YooA, currently with a bad leg, go up on stage without providing them a chair. Is this company out of its mind?"

"I'm so sad for them..."

"Didn't Binnie also go through something similar last time T_T I'm so worried about their schedule and also about their weight management"

