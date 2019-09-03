Pentagon's Hong Kong 'PRISM' concert canceled due to safety concerns

Pentagon's upcoming 'PRISM' concert in Hong Kong has been canceled due to safety concerns.
On September 3, Cube Entertainment announced, "The 2019 Pentagon World Tour 'PRISM' in Hong Kong scheduled for October 12 has been canceled due to the current safety concerns in Hong Kong. We've decided this for the safety of the concertgoers and our artists. Thank you for your support and send our sincere apologies for the cancellation."
The label also informed fans who bought tickets how they can obtain their refunds.
In related news, K-pop artists have been canceling their fan meetings and other events in Hong Kong because of ongoing protests.
