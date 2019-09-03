Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

Pentagon's Hong Kong 'PRISM' concert canceled due to safety concerns

AKP STAFF

Pentagon's upcoming 'PRISM' concert in Hong Kong has been canceled due to safety concerns.

On September 3, Cube Entertainment announced, "The 2019 Pentagon World Tour 'PRISM' in Hong Kong scheduled for October 12 has been canceled due to the current safety concerns in Hong Kong. We've decided this for the safety of the concertgoers and our artists. Thank you for your support and send our sincere apologies for the cancellation."

The label also informed fans who bought tickets how they can obtain their refunds. 

In related news, K-pop artists have been canceling their fan meetings and other events in Hong Kong because of ongoing protests.

  1. Pentagon
0 721 Share 33% Upvoted
Super Junior
Super Junior confirms comeback date
12 hours ago   16   12,426
Super Junior
Super Junior confirms comeback date
12 hours ago   16   12,426
misc.
'Produce 101 Japan' reveals its 101 trainees
15 hours ago   15   26,680

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND