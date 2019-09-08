Did a contestant from 'Mask King' broke an unofficial rule in the program?

On the September 8th installment of MBC's variety show, a contestant under the mask of 'Father-in-law' stunned everyone when he did something that no other contestant had done before. When the contestant unfortunately lost in the 1st round against mask 'Son-in-law Kim', he took the stage to sing his scheduled solo song "Beauty" by Shin Joong Hyun.

But, before MC Kim Sung Joo could even shout his classic statement "Please take off your mask!" to cue the contestant, the contestant himself took off the mask on his own free will, when nobody in the panel or the audiences was expecting it to happen. His free-willed unmasking grabbed everyone's attention, and the faces of the panel members were in awe! The contestant in question was soon revealed to be VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin), the former member of JBJ.

In the scene, the subtitles in the program read: "Hesitant father-in-law...'no -- I'm taking off the mask!' / 'Unexpected Situation, State of Emergency'"!

When Kim Sung Joo 'reprimanded' VIINI for having taken off the mask too soon, the model-idol-actor laughed and said nervously, "Sorry...I was too tense...but isn't this the charm of a live situation?"

Netizens, after watching the broadcast, 'LOL-ed' and found his act refreshing and called it "adorable".