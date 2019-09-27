Netizens congratulate Kim Tae Hee's brother + say he hit the jackpot by meeting his fiance Lee Bomi

﻿ ﻿ SPORTS KYUNGHYANG

Netizens are abuzz with the news that Kim Tae Hee's brother, Kim Wan, will be marrying professional golfer Lee Bomi.

The brother of the famous actress will be tying the knot with his fiance this coming December and have finished shooting their wedding pictorial.

Netizens have been congratulating the happy couple, especially Kim Wan. Many believe he has hit the jackpot by marrying Lee Bomi due to her beauty and popularity.

Comments include:

"Congratulations! He's hit the jackpot by marrying her."

"Hope to see you in dramas soon."

"There entire household is going to be filled with famous people."

"Kim Tae Hee's parents are probably so happy. They have nothing more to ask for."





Congratulations again to the happy couple!