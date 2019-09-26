NCT 127 to recap their 1st solo concert 'Neo City - The Origin' in Seoul with a photobook + concert album

NCTzens will soon be able to relive all of the key moments from NCT 127's first solo concert 'Neo City - The Origin' in Seoul, through the group's first concert photobook + live album!

The upcoming photobook and live concert album package will contain all of the exciting and touching moments from the very first stop of NCT 127's 'Neo City - The Origin' world tour, Seoul. Set for release this October 17, the special package will be full of unique content such as the members' interviews, behind-the-scenes stories from staff, etc!

Pre-orders for NCT 127's photobook and live album package open up on September 26 via various online portals. NCT 127's 'Neo City - The Origin' live album is also set to drop on various music sites online on October 17 at 12 PM KST.

