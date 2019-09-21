Akdong Musician continues to tease with lyrics for 'Sailing'





Akdong Musician has released their teaser for 'Sailing'.

Akdong Musician will be going for a change in image in their upcoming 3rd full album, 'Sailing'. Both of the siblings have now turned into adults, and with Chanhyuk having recently completed his mandatory military service, the duo may be adopting themes of maturity and adulthood in their new album.

The tweet contained the lyrics 'How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love', and the image contains '어떻게 내가 어떻게 너를 이후에 우리 바다처럼 깊은 사랑이 다 마를 때까지 기다리는 게 이별일 텐데'.

Stay tuned for 'Sailing', set for release on September 25 at 6 PM KST and check out their lyrics teaser below.