Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Mina seen entering Korea while tightly holding her mom's hand + netizens leave supportive comments cheering her on

TWICE's Mina was seen entering Korea at the Gimpo Airport on September 17th after taking a break to focus on her mental wellness. The popular idol was seen tightly grabbing her mom's hand as she passed by reporters and cameras. 

Netizens and fans have been leaving supportive comments cheering her on, stating: 

"Mina! Have strength!"
"When you're sick and struggling, a mom is the best person to have by your side. Feel better Mina!"

"I really hope she's not struggling a lot. Wish she could get more rest." 

We hope Mina stays happy and healthy as she continues her promotions with TWICE!

1

Jichuchi216 pts 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

Get well soon our penguin 😭

megumishimizuu637 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

I'm so glad Mina, mother is by her side for support. We as your fans wish you well.

