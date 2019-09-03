Lee Jin Hyuk and Kim Woo Seok's 'couple selfie' has fans crying tears of joy

Lee Jin Hyuk and Kim Woo Seok fans cried tears of joy at the pair's 'couple selfie'.

The two UP10TION members were on 'Produce X 101', and many had hoped that they would end up in X1 together. Sadly, only Kim Woo Seok ended up in the final group, and the conversation between the pair during the last episode is something fans still tear up thinking about.

Ever since the pair were separated, fans have been waiting for some sort of interaction between the friends, and it seems like they got one... kind of. Lee Jin Hyuk uploaded his '힝구' filter selfie first, and a few hours later, Kim Woo Seok uploaded a selfie with the same filter and the same pose. Of course, it could just be a coincidence, but fans are still elated over the 'couple selfie'.

Have you been following Kim Woo Seok and Lee Jin Hyuk?

