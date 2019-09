EXO has dropped their teaser for their 2nd Hawaii photoshoot 'PRESENT; the moment'.

The photobook will be released on the 10th, and fans can see behind-the-scenes makings for the photobook, which includes members in the military such as Xiumin and D.O.

Check out the teaser below!

🌴 #EXO 화보집 ‘PRESENT ; the moment’_Teaser 🌴



EXO 두 번째 하와이 화보집 'PRESENT ; the moment' 가 9/10 발매 됩니다!

첫 번째 하와이 화보집과는 또 다른 EXO의 색다른 매력을 'PRESENT ; the moment' 를 통해 만나보세요!#엑소 #weareoneEXO #PRESENT_the_moment pic.twitter.com/tUcMaOup1n — EXO (@weareoneEXO) September 3, 2019