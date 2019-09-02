Golden Child's Bomin is the new face of 'Le Coq Sportif'

Golden Child's Bomin is now the new face of 'Le Coq Sportif'.

The brand explained, "As we launch our new season's campaign, we chose rising star Bomin as our new model. His bright, healthy image fits well with our new 'Post Sunday' collection, so we chose him as our new model."

In the photos that are released, Bomin goes for a cute, but still bright and fresh image. This is his 3rd solo CF after 'LILY BY RED' and 'My Dahlia', and he's quickly rising as a CF star.

Check out some of his photos above and below.