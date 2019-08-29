Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Kang Daniel reveals official fan club name!

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel has revealed his official fan club name!

On August 29, Kang Daniel's label Konnect Entertainment announced his fandom will be called DANITY. DANITY unites his name "Daniel" and the suffix "-ity," and it's meant to represent the countless memories Kang Daniel and his fans will create together.

In recent newsLM Entertainment first appeal trial against Kang Daniel is set for September 24.

What do you think of Kang Daniel's fandom name DANITY? 

I am happy and proud to be a DANITY.

