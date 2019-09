'Produce x 101' contestant and model Yuri has become a Korean citizen.



On September 19, Yuri posted to Instagram, "Korean starting from today. I finally got Korean citizenship." The model is known to be of Korean and Russian descent, and he previously held Russian citizenship before officially registering to become a South Korean citizen.

Yuri is known for competing on Mnet's 'Produce x 101' and appearing on the reality show 'Society Game'.



