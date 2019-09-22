3

LUNCH says goodbye to a love gone bad in debut single 'Bad Bye' featuring Ovan

LUNCH has made her official debut!

On September 22 KST, the solo R&B artist released her first single "Bad Bye." The lyrics express the emotions felt during a break-up between a man and woman, with LUNCH taking over the female side of the lyrics and solo artist Ovan featuring for the male part. An English version of the song was also recorded to serve as a B-side track on the album.


Meanwhile, LUNCH has been working as a songwriter and guide vocalist prior to her debut, having written Ovan and Soyou's duet "Rain Drop" and Rain and Soyou's recent single "Beginning." 

Check out the full music video for "Bad Bye" above!

