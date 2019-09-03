Goo Hye Sun reveals set of marriage rules she made with Ahn Jae Hyun

Goo Hye Sun revealed a set of rules she made with Ahn Jae Hyun after their marriage in May of 2016.



On September 3, Goo Hye Sun shared photos of rules written on lined paper on Instagram. She later added the caption, "Become human," which she changed to "What I really want is for him to admit he's wrong and apologize. For 3 years, I asked for this favor from him, requested it, and soothed him."



The letters are titled, "Things Ahn Jae Hyun should be careful not to do (until March)," and "Things Goo Hye Sun should be careful not to do." While the letter for Goo Hye Sun listed "nothing," Ahn Jae Hyun's rules read as follows:





"*If drinking out, only drink until 11PM.

*Don't drink to the point of passing out (moderate yourself).

*Don't be stubborn.

*Don't cause harm to others.

*Put away your clothes when you take them off.

*Clean up your food and dishes after you eat (don't pile them in the sink).

*Put laundry in the laundry room.

*Even if you're feeling happy because you're drunk, don't yell or slap or be violent.

*Come home by midnight (aside from filming).

*Clean up after the cat once every 7 days.

*Be careful what you say (especially about others).

*Put away your shoes."





Previously, Goo Hye Sun stated on Instagram she could not divorce Ahn Jae Hyun because he took a pet cat.

