Insiders claim Ahn Jae Hyun was busy with script reading schedules for his drama on his birthday

On September 5, media outlet 'Ilgan Sport' revealed an exclusive report claiming that actress Goo Hye Sun "distorted the truth" in her Instagram post from last month, and that actor Ahn Jae Hyun did not spend his birthday on July 1 with "other women".

Back on August 21, Goo Hye Sun exploited Ahn Jae Hyun by claiming "He said he wanted to eat beef radish soup on his birthday so I prepared it since early in the morning, but he only tried a few spoons of it before leaving the rest and heading out to spend his birthday with other people."

However, according to 'Ilgan Sport's interview with Ahn Jae Hyun's close acquaintances, the actor happened to be busy with a schedule for a drama script reading back on July 1 - his birthday. Insiders alleged that after eating breakfast at home on this day, Ahn Jae Hyun visited his stylists' office in the morning, where he was greeted with a small, surprise birthday party. Footage as well as photos from the actor's birthday were supposedly from this particular surprise party, and afterward, the actor headed to the MBC building to attend a script reading for 'People With Flaws'.

After the script reading, the entire cast and staff of the drama went out for a business dinner, as is customary for all drama crews, insiders shared. 'Ilgan Sport' wrapped up by claiming that Goo Hye Sun heavily distorted the truth in her favor in her previous Instagram post, and that Ahn Jae Hyun furthermore thanked Goo Hye Sun for the birthday breakfast via text message.

