'Netflix Asia' unveils 7 upcoming Korean originals including 'Kingdom 2', 'Busted! Season 2', & more

During the recently held '2019 Asia TV Drama Conference', representatives from 'Netflix Asia' unveiled a total of 7 new, original Korean productions set to greet viewers worldwide!

The following Korean Netflix-original productions will be aired across Netflix platforms in 190 countries, and include genres like drama, thriller, romance, reality, stand-up comedy, and more.



First up is the highly anticipated second season of the first ever Netflix original K-drama, 'Kingdom 2'. The series will premiere this coming January 25, 2020, and will continue the story of Joseon's crown prince as he delves deeper into the mysterious disease plaguing the land.

Next is the newest installment of the first ever Netflix original variety series, 'Busted! Season 2'. While Netflix has yet to confirm a premiere date for 'Busted! Season 2', filming for the series was completed earlier this year, with new cast member Lee Seung Gi introducing a new perspective to the mix.

Another Netflix original K-drama series coming up is a mystery romance genre starring Jung Yoo Mi and Nam Joo Hyuk, titled 'School Nurse Ahn Eun Young'. The drama tells the story of a nurse with an ordinary name and an extraordinary ability, as she discovers a dark mystery at her new school.

Another Netflix original variety series following 'Busted!' will be coming to viewers soon as well - titled 'Squid Game' (literal translation). A game survival genre, contestants who have failed at various trials in their life in the past will compete for a prize.

Comedian Park Na Rae and her stand-up comedy special will also be coming to Netflix as an original series. Titled 'Glamour Warning', Park Na Rae's solo comedy act features stories and language not suitable for general Korean television.

Two more upcoming Korean original series coming to Netflix include 'Me Alone and You' (romance) starring Yoon Hyun Min, and 'Human Class' (mystery) about a group of high school students who commit serious crimes for money.

Which of the above Netflix original Korean series are you looking forward to the most?