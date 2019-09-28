How many of these 'legendary' female K-Pop idol GIFs are you familiar with?

Sometimes, all it takes for a K-Pop star to become the biggest topic of the day, the week, or even the year is one, eye-catching GIF!
Netizens have compiled this list below of some of the most memorable, "legendary" female K-Pop idol GIFs, looking back on beloved 2nd-generation stars as well as some classic, throwback moments of trendy 3rd-generation idols.
How many of these are you familiar with? Or better yet, how many of them do you have saved in your drive?
Sohee bun:
Running Man Suzy:
Real Men Hyeri:
Ending fairy Jung Chae Yeon:
Havana Irene:
Aang! Taeyeon:
Pigtails Seungyeon:
The mic's not working YoonA:
Archery Tzuyu:
Cheese kimbap Sana:
Twinkle in her eye Kim Chung Ha:
Leggings goddess Na-Eun:
Complete opposite maknae visuals Sulli & Krystal:
Cloud Premium Seolhyun:
Maltese Seunghee:
Damaged Lady Hara:
[BONUS] I'm not stubborn Lee Hyori:
Do you have any to add to the list?
