How many of these 'legendary' female K-Pop idol GIFs are you familiar with?

Sometimes, all it takes for a K-Pop star to become the biggest topic of the day, the week, or even the year is one, eye-catching GIF!

Netizens have compiled this list below of some of the most memorable, "legendary" female K-Pop idol GIFs, looking back on beloved 2nd-generation stars as well as some classic, throwback moments of trendy 3rd-generation idols.

How many of these are you familiar with? Or better yet, how many of them do you have saved in your drive?

Sohee bun:

Running Man Suzy:

Real Men Hyeri:

Ending fairy Jung Chae Yeon:

Havana Irene:

Aang! Taeyeon:

Pigtails Seungyeon:

The mic's not working YoonA:

Archery Tzuyu:

Cheese kimbap Sana:

Twinkle in her eye Kim Chung Ha:

Leggings goddess Na-Eun:

Complete opposite maknae visuals Sulli & Krystal:

Cloud Premium Seolhyun:

Maltese Seunghee:

Damaged Lady Hara:

[BONUS] I'm not stubborn Lee Hyori:

Do you have any to add to the list?