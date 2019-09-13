Henry and Narae engage in a leg wrestling match on 'I Live Alone'

Henry and Park Narae engaged in an intense leg wrestling battle that left Narae as the winner!

The two engaged in the wrestling match on the September 13th broadcast of 'I Live Alone' where the panelists moved from arm wrestling to leg wrestling. Park Narae stated that she had beat a soccer player in leg wrestling where she took on the confident Henry who stated "I'll apologize in advance" to her before the match.

The entire studio broke out into laughter when Henry couldn't budge at all while wrestling with Narae, leading to a clear win.



