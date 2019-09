ATEEZ are calling 'All To Action' in a sleek new group photo for their comeback!

Wrapping up their debut 'Treasure' series with their 1st full album 'Treasure EP.Fin: All To Action', ATEEZ will be returning more powerful than ever, suited up in sexy black uniforms.

Look forward to more group and individual teasers for ATEEZ's 1st full album comeback, coming up this October 8 at 6 PM KST!