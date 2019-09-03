Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Haein is as beautiful as rose petals for LABOUM's 'Two of Us' teaser image

AKP STAFF

LABOUM continues teasing for their comeback.

The girls dropped Solbin's teaser for their upcoming first full album 'Two of Us' yesterday, and up to day is Haein. The teaser features Haein lying on the floor with rose petals strewn about her.

Teaser images will drop every day until the 6th, a 'special event notice' will be released on the 9th, a tracklist will drop on the 10th, two MV teasers will be released on the 11th and 16th, a highlight medley will drop on the 17th, all followed by the girls' comeback on the 19th.

