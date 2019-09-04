Ahn Ji Young & Woo Ji Yoon turn in moving teasers for Bolbbalgan4's 'Two Five'

Bolbbalgan4 have revealed moving teasers featuring Ahn Ji Young and Woo Ji Yoon for their upcoming mini album 'Two Five'.



In the teaser clip above, Ahn Ji Young slowly turns her head to a lighthearted, boppy melody, and in the clip below, Woo Ji Yoon stretches and reaches for a cup of coffee as another song preview plays. The track list for 'Two Five', including "Workaholic", "25", "XX", "Taste", and "Day Off", also appears in the moving teasers.



Bolbbalgan4's 'Two Five' drops on September 10 KST. Stay tuned for updates!



